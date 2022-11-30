WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has accepted an appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards to sit on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission (LCLE), an advisory board for law enforcement throughout the state.

It is one of three governor-appointed seats on the commission, previously held by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator for the past three administrations going back to Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Members are appointed from state law enforcement and the judiciary.

“I am delighted to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction, and victims’ rights programs throughout our state,” Parker said in a statement on the appointment. “I look forward to being an active member of the commission to address the important issues in their scope of responsibilities including crime victims’ reparations, support for family justice centers, and maintaining high standards for law enforcement certification.”

The LCLE sets policy, develops programs and administers federal grant funding to law enforcement and judicial programs throughout the state. It also oversees training standards for Louisiana police officers.

Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington and De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Davidson also serve on the commission.