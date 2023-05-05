BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Geaux 4 Kids is celebrating ten years of helping more than 15,000 children in crisis.

On May 19, 2013, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Baker rescued two children from abuse, neglect, and addicted parents.

As a foster parent, K.C. Kilpatrick Baird received a three-year-old girl weighing seventeen pounds and an eighteen-month boy weighing eleven pounds.

“Ten years ago, my babies were rescued to protective custody of foster care and came to my home with just the clothes off their back,” Baird said. “And to be able to honor that law enforcement officer that did that after ten years. To have my children happy, healthy, normal pre-teen little, you know, kids. To be able to thank him for that, it’s an amazing day. An amazing experience to have this happen.”

Deputy Baker was honored with the Jedi Warrior Award at Geaux 4 Kid’s 10th Anniversary event.

Kilpatrick Baird started Geaux 4 Kids when she realized most foster children are dropped off with the bare minimum.

With usually no time to prepare, Project Geaux Bags helps the child and foster parents during the initial hours of the emergency transition.

Geaux Bags age filled with age-specific needs such as pajamas, hygiene, a stuffed animal, and more. They are distributed to the eight regions of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.



“We’re here to help kids,” said Ed Walsh, host of Geaux 4 Kid’s event. “The youngest victims in our state, who often times, they have nothing to do with their circumstance. They’re just in the wrong place, wrong family, wrong time.”