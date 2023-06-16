SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overnight storms caused power outages for a significant number of residents leading Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux to declare a weather emergency.

The severe storm downed trees and powerlines. Residents are awakening to no electricity, debris from fallen trees, and other potential damage due to high winds and heavy rain.

Kings Highway is closed near the Duck Pond while crews work to remove a large tree down in the middle of the roadway.

Non-essential employees for the City of Shreveport are not required to work today.

A media release from the mayor’s office read:

“Due to widespread power outages, and trees down across the City of Shreveport, only essential workers should report to work today.”

Shreve Memorial Library branches are all closed Friday and will resume normal business hours Tuesday, June 20. Patrons may still access e-branches of the library and online resources such as Libby, Hoopla, and Flipster. For information and updates visit the Shreve Memorial Library website.