SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A project to repair a broken water main in downtown Shreveport will get underway Monday, according to city officials traffic will be affected.

The project is slated to last for up to 14 days and will require the city to close the southbound lane of N. Common Street at View Street for traffic approaching downtown from Market Street.

Wicker Construction was contracted for the work which is intended to repair the broken main and any concrete pavement patching.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Wicker Construction will maintain one-way traffic in the northbound lane. The southbound lane will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are advised to watch construction signage and changing roadway conditions associated with the project.

While the project is slated for completion in two weeks the city notes that work is dependent on weather conditions and other factors that may impact the anticipated timeline for completion.

Pedestrians and those riding bikes should also exercise caution and be aware when traveling in the construction area.