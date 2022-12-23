MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all.

That plea comes after below-freezing temperatures led to multiple water line breaks Friday, leaving low or no water pressure across the city. On top of that, Sheriff Jayson Richardson says people running faucets to prevent freezing are depleting the remainder of the local supply, particularly in District 1.

“…due to LOTS of people dripping pipes and running water to prevent freezing, we are precariously close to losing pressure,” the DeSoto Parish Waterworks District #1 manager said on Facebook. “PLEASE, to help preserve the system and maintain pressure, DO NOT drip your pipes. IF you haven’t wrapped, insulated, or heat traced your pipes, please help us by turning your water off at the meter or other main valve and drain your lines. IF the current rate of water usage stays the same, we will not make it through the night. Help us help you by helping us. Wrap, don’t drip!!!”

Both the city and the water district have asked their customers not to drip their faucets and to check for any leaks at their homes. Those who find leaks should shut the water off at the main.

The city is still working to assess and repair the biggest issues, including a water main break near the Walmart shopping center.

“We are also experiencing problems at the water plant,” according to a post on the City of Mansfield Facebook Page. “The intake line is restricted. We have called in to get another pump down to plant to help pull in more water. Please bear with us as we are fixing these issues. If you do have water please boil before using.”

Sheriff Richardson says there are likely other smaller leaks among residential customers that have yet to be discovered.

“They’ve got some large problems,” said Richardson. “They don’t even know how many small problems they have.”

Temperatures dipped well below freezing overnight Thursday and never got out of the 20s Friday. With another hard freeze expected Friday night, more pipes are likely to burst before things begin to warm up.

Richardson says they have some emergency supplies of drinking water on hand, but the police jury president is expected to declare a state of emergency, which would clear the way to request more potable water in the event that the outages continue and the supply on hand runs out.

As of late Friday afternoon, there was no estimated time for repairs.