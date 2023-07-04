MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water main break in the City of Mansfield was a big deal for residents and businesses with the Fourth of July holiday approaching.

The break which caused slow or no water pressure was repaired as of 9:41 p.m. however the boil advisory issued by city leaders remains.

“The whole city is under a boil advisory until further notice,” says the Mayor of Mansfield Thomas Jones.

A media release sent Monday night stated:

The water main on Florence Street was repaired around 6:00 PM this afternoon. The water leak on Hwy 175 was repaired shortly thereafter. We are in the process of reopening the valves and pressuring the lines to the customers that were impacted by this water outage. Homes and businesses should start seeing water pressure slowly on the incline throughout tonight unless another leak develops in the water system. Please remember a Boil Advisory is still in effect for all of the customers on the City of Mansfield Water System until further notice. We apologize for any inconveniences that this water interruption may have caused. Thank you for your patience. Mayor Thomas Jones

Today’s Nails had to turn away customers due to no water.

“We can’t do a pedicure we need water to do a pedicure right, and washer everything down even the restroom can’t use, so we have to buy water to flush it away.” Today’s Nails, Salon Nail Tech Jon said.

The city anticipates full water restoration on Tuesday, to allow everyone to enjoy the holiday but the boil will remain in place until testing by state water officials is complete.

“The 4th of July is here, and we want everyone to enjoy their 4th, we are trying to do our best to make sure we don’t interfere with that,” Jones said.