SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced changes in the time windows for school zones throughout the city effective January 9.

The time change is cited as part of an initiative between SPD, the City of Shreveport, and Blue Line Solutions the company that manages the school zone speeding cameras.

A news release from SPD said the time zones changes are as follows:

Original school zone window: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New school zone window: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the first adjustment in school zone times since the zones were instituted in the city.

According to SPD the change in the time window was warranted as schools have adjusted their bell times closer to 4 p.m. Now that the city has speed photo enforcement in school zones city leadership has taken the necessary action to properly align the actual school day to the posted school zone times.

Blue Line Solutions will be changing all school zone signage to reflect the new school zone times. There will also be infrastructure updates to ensure that flashers are installed in all school zones that use photo speed enforcement.

According to the release, all of the changes to the school zones will be complete by 2024.