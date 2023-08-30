CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commission and elected parish officials are set to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Center.

Citizens approved this $20 million bond initiative in 2022. The plans showcase a 24 thousand-square-foot innovative and interactive exhibit and an eight-thousand-square-foot meeting space.

This would be the first facility of its kind in the region.

You can WATCH LIVE as parish leaders gather to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m.