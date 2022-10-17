SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new multi-sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

“Today, we’re making a commitment to move Shreveport forward,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news conference Monday morning at Independence Stadium, noting that the project is separate from any potential future plans for Fair Grounds Field, which is currently undergoing demolition.

The sports and entertainment multi-purpose facility will be built on 180 acres at the site in a public-private partnership and will house baseball, other sports, and entertainment. Officials at the news conference said baseball will be the anchor and confirmed that they’ll be looking to bring an independent baseball team to Shreveport.

“We’re committed to bringing baseball back,” said Perkins.

Perkins says it will make money from revenues and a long-term lease agreement.

There is no timeline on groundbreaking, but Perkins says he wants it to happen as soon as possible and that it will depend on input from community and community partners. Those partners include the Independence Bowl, the State Fair of Louisiana, and the Louisiana Exhibit museum.

“We are on a threshold of transformation and invite the citizens of Shreveport to help us shape this area into something we can all be proud of,” said Perkins.

The city and Rev have set up reimagine.shreveportla.gov, a website to gather input from the community on the project.

“This project is a massive point of pride for Rev Entertainment,” said Rev Entertainment President Sean Decker. The venue would be modeled similarly to Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, in Arlington, Texas, between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Decker said the Shreveport stadium would likely start out with 2,500-5,000 fixed seats but could be built out to expand to as many as 10,000 seats over time.



Perkins says this project will not require a bond proposal.