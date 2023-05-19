CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – May 25 is your last chance to weigh in on what improvements you want to see at the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park.

Caddo Parish is holding a community meeting at 6:00 p.m. to allow citizens to voice their opinions and ideas on park upgrades and the new state-of-the-art nature complex.

“As the parish works to develop plans for a new and innovative Nature Park, input from our citizens is critical to the process,” Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson, Jr. said. “These community meetings will offer citizens the opportunity to engage with parish staff and the design team, and offer valuable feedback on Walter B. Jacobs.”

The parish bond initiative passed in Nov. 2022, providing resources to build a new nature complex. Walter B. Jacobs was built in 1975, but Park Manager Rusty Scarborough says it can no longer accommodate the volume of visitors.

“We would really like to be able to meet the needs of more citizens and more requests. But currently, we have to turn down a number of those requests because we don’t have the capacity or available staff to accommodate everyone’s request,” Scarborough said

The new complex will be dedicated to environmental education and public events and will be the first of its kind in the region.

Thursday’s meeting will take place at Government Plaza Chambers at 505 Travis St. in Shreveport.