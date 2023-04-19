SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Louisiana’s largest community giving event celebrates 10 years of giving and enhancing the quality of life.

Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give For Good has a mission dedicated to increasing local philanthropy and enhancing the quality of life in North Louisiana.

Since 2014, Give For Good collected more than 70,000 donations totaling over $16.5 million that support 214 nonprofit organizations in North Louisiana. In 2022, a record-setting $2.39 million was raised.

This year’s community online giving event is from now until May 2.

Gifts will be amplified by the Lagniappe Fund which matches donations on a pro-rata basis. The fund is supported by Grayson Foundation, Powers Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield Louisiana, the Heard, McElroy and Vestal Advised Fund, Willis-Knighton Health System, Hi-Tech, Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and other private donors.

CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson says donations at any level can really make a difference.

“A community giving collectively is much more powerful than any one donor alone,” said Gustavson in a press release. “Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming our community for good.”

Here’s the easy part. Visit the website and search for causes you believe in, adding all of your favorite organizations to your cart. Check out and receive your receipt, which is 100% tax deductible.

The minimum gift is $10.

On Give For Good Day, which is May 2, follow along in real-time when local organizations have the opportunity to earn additional cash prizes.

To learn more about which organizations you can help visit giveforgoodnla.org

Would you rather give your time instead of money? Volunteer opportunities may also be discovered through this giving event that transforms communities.