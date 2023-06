SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish announced that three parks in the parish are closed after high winds toppled trees and power lines throughout the area.

Eddie D. Jones Park – 8400 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville, La.

Richard Fleming Park – 7919 W. Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport, La.

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Park – 8012 Blanchard Furrh Rd., Shreveport, La.

Parish officials are urging all residents to obey barricades and signage noting the closures.