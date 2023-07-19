BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Bossier Beautiful is offering an opportunity for the public to shape the new gateway sign along I 20W.

Seven local architects will present their concepts for the new gateway, which will be just east of the Louisiana Downs racetrack near Exit 26. The community’s input will play a role in selecting the final design.

Interested residents can attend the expo at the Bossier Civic Center banquet hall entrance Tuesday, showcasing six visions for the gateway sign. The expo will be open to the public from 2:15 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To vote, visit the Keep Bossier Beautiful website between July 18 at 2:15 p.m. and July 25 at 11:59 p.m. There you’ll be able to review each design and choose your favorite.

Local architects showcasing their designs at the expo include:

Matt Abrams, Abrams Architecture and Design

Clarence Babineaux, SGB Architects

Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architects

Chris Elberson, Somdal Associates

Mike McSwain, Mike McSwain Architect

Mark Prevot, Prevot Design Services

Jeff Spikes, iArchitecture

“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work with these skilled local architects to highlight their talents and eventually bring a new welcome gateway to the Bossier area,” said Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Alongside the community vote, the Gateway Planning Committee, consisting of representatives from the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and other organizations, will vote for the new design.

Keep Bossier Beautiful will keep the community informed throughout the process. They will post updates, voting results, and information on other community projects on their Facebook page.