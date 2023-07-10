SHREVEPORT, (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of two Vivian men killed in a crash Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash on Northport Blvd. and N. Market St. just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Driver Richard Whatley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

First responders took his nephew, Chris Whatley Jr., to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died at 9:03 a.m.

Autopsies were ordered for both victims.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.