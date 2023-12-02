SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who owned a fence company was arrested in November for an alleged scheme to steal business from a competitor. He was released on bond and one victim, a Shreveport woman, wants her money back.

Rachal Stevenson contacted a local fence company through Facebook to have a fence built around her yard. She says the same day, the company called her and came to her home for an estimate. The person who called was Kerry Rowland, pretending to be the business.

In September, Rowland allegedly “hit a few keys” on the fence company’s phone so that all their calls would be forwarded to his phone.

Stevenson asked for a six-foot-tall, wooden privacy fence and was quoted $7,000. The estimated date of completion was November 21st.

“I paid $3,500 down, and then the rest would be due at the time they finished the fence,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said nothing seemed out of the ordinary because she was speaking to a “bookkeeper” every week about the fence. At the time, she did not know that the bookkeeper was working on the alleged scheme with Rowland.

Due to personal reasons, Stevenson asked that the order be canceled one week before Thanksgiving. The bookkeeper said he understood and would conduct the refund, but Stevenson never heard from him again.

“The day he was supposed to come do the fence, which was November 21st, the day before Thanksgiving, he told me he was out of town and he will get back in touch with me Monday,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson received no contact until today, December 1st. Rowland called her to say he had personal issues, he went to jail and plans to pay her in two weeks.

Texarkana police and detectives learned that Rowland had intercepted 26 calls and represented himself as the victim’s business. He was charged with unlawfully intercepting electronic communications and deceptive trade practices. His bond at the Bi-State Jail was set at $300,000, and according to Stevenson, Rowland was released the night of November 30th.

Stevenson said she has filed a dispute with the bank and does not believe Rowland will pay the $3,500.

“He kept just saying I’m sorry I’m sorry – and I’m like okay but, I want my money. I just want my money that’s it,” said Stevenson.

She says she has never been scammed before and says in the future, she will use the Better Business Bureau.

“He’s [Rowland] not accredited through them, and it’s just too many people like, the bookkeeper and him, it’s just too many hands, too many people involved.

Stevenson says Rowland assured her that he would pay her back because of a new job.

The job is still in fencing.