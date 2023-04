SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tyrell Lafitte, 20, was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the 3500 block of Youree Drive just after 8:15 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered and the crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.