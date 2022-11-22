CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner.

The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car collided head-on with another passenger vehicle. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.

First responders brought White to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. She died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 1:10 p.m.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

An autopsy was ordered.