CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families of fallen veterans are recognized ahead of Memorial Day.

The Veterans Memorial program took place inside the Bill Cockrell Community Center in Shreveport on Thursday.

Church groups joined civic organizations along with the American Legion and VFW Posts to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Families could bring a photo of their loved one as their names, branch of service and rank were called out, then presented with a rose and light a candle in their memory. The organizer said it adds a personal touch.

“Were it not for the sacrifices of our military and veterans, we would not have the things that we do here in the United States of America as well as being advocates on behalf of freedom across the world,” said Commissioner Ken Epperson, Veteran’s Celebration Committee Chairman.

Guest speakers included Kelvin Samuel who is the Caddo Parish Animal Services Director who served in the U.S. Air Force.