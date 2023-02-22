BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is set to host the spring Veterans Job and Resource Fair on Thursday.

This event is considered the premier veteran hiring event in the region, and the goal is to improve the unemployment rate of veterans in the ArkLaTex.

The job fair is open to all businesses looking for employees and all job seekers regardless of veteran status. Human resources departments can engage with the group of individuals and communicate the steps to apply for positions within local companies and businesses.

On-the-spot interviews and hiring are permitted and encouraged.

Job seekers can visit the Bossier Civic Center at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.