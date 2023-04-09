CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two occupants of a single-vehicle rollover in Caddo Parish have been transported to Shreveport hospitals and Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the cause of the wreck.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 9, Caddo Fire District 4 and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the rollover in the 1400 block of Highway 169.

Crash scene video below provided by Caddo Fire District 4

Officials say occupants of the vehicle were transported to Ochsner LSU Shreveport and to Willis-Knighton South after the vehicle rolled at least once.

The highway remained open while CPSO and CFD4 worked the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by CPSO.