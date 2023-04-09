CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two occupants of a single-vehicle rollover in Caddo Parish have been transported to Shreveport hospitals and Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the cause of the wreck.
Just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 9, Caddo Fire District 4 and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the rollover in the 1400 block of Highway 169.
Crash scene video below provided by Caddo Fire District 4
Officials say occupants of the vehicle were transported to Ochsner LSU Shreveport and to Willis-Knighton South after the vehicle rolled at least once.
The highway remained open while CPSO and CFD4 worked the scene.
The crash is still being investigated by CPSO.