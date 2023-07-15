CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know that they will provide home safety checks while residents vacation or are away from home for an extended time.

According to a release from CPSO, home break-ins and burglaries increase during summer months making homes with vacationing residents easy targets for thieves.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to take advantage of the free Patrol Request service provided by CPSO. The service provides a patrol deputy to check your home while you are away in order to ensure the safety of your property.

Residents are required to provide the following information at the time of the request:

Full name

Home address

Contact phone number

Departure, and return dates

Emergency contact information

CPSO also asks that residents note any pets, vehicles parked outside the home, active lights, and whether or not the home has a security alarm.

To schedule patrol requests at your home visit the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office website. Shreveport residents may call 318-673-7221 to request property checks from a Shreveport police officer.