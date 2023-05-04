SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center held a hurricane preparedness exercise during the first week of May at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex.

The goal of the exercise is to enhance the center’s capabilities in providing support to veterans and communities during hurricane season. Staff members from various states will participate in the training to learn new techniques and improve their disaster response.

The highlight of the event is the Alternate Care Site Asset and Capabilities Tour and Open House, which will take place on Thursday, May 4th.

This site offers medical and non-medical care to veterans during disasters, including primary care, counselors, meal preparation, and housing location. The site can be set up within 12-24 hours, ensuring that veterans and the surrounding community receive comprehensive care immediately.

The training exercise will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including a mobile 50-bed hospital, a mobile command unit, mobile medical units, mobile drive-thru tents, mobile vet centers, and portable clinics. Participants will engage in training activities and simulations throughout the week.

The center has made significant improvements according to Emergency Management Program Manager Sonya Stokes.

“We actually started with one tanker unit from Hurricane Katrina, the assets that you see here today are the after actions of each hurricane that we’ve experienced from Hurricane Harvey to Hurricane Michael to Hurricane Lora, Delta, and the hurricanes are the reasoning for our successes and being able to provide this equipment.”