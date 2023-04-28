SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police provided an update on the Shreveport police officer-involved shooting that fatally injured a man during a traffic stop.

According to LSP, officers with the Shreveport Police Department Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 1994 4-door Chevrolet Capris for illegal lane usage at Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive.

When officers and the driver made contact, police said Taylor became uncooperative and failed to comply with lawful orders. Officers reported that when they attempted to take him into custody, he physically resisted, and a struggle between Taylor and the officers followed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers said they attempted to tase Taylor, who, according to police, was armed with a handgun and shot during a continued struggle with police officers.

Taylor was brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he died.

SPD placed three officers on paid administrative leave immediately after the shooting.

Louisiana State Police said they will release information, including video evidence, in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.