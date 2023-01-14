VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday.

According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.

The family of Michah Roberts reported him missing just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The family told authorities that he wandered into the woods with his grandmother’s gun, and the effort to locate him started.

CPSO called off the official search for Roberts on Thursday but vowed to continue dispatching deputies into the area where he was last seen.

An investigation into the cause of Roberts’ death is underway, according to CPSO.