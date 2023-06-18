CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed the response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.

The following information was announced during the June 18th meeting:

SWEPCO reports 180,891 outages; 94,243 in Shreveport District. SWEPCO is still focusing on tree and debris removal, and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO reports that restoration continues to be a multi-day restoration event. 2,800 line crews will be on the ground today to continue restoration operations.

Partial Boil Advisory in Caddo Parish (boil advisory is NOT Parish-wide): Deepwoods Water System, Bella Vista Water System, Blanchard Water System, Simpson Water System, Oil City Water System, Lakeview Water System, and Big Oaks Water System.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255. There is also a state website where citizens can report damage to their homes at Damage.LA.GOV.

Tips for Reporting Damage: Here are some notes and tips for filling out and submitting your damage report. Take multiple photos from different angles including close-up photos of specific points of damage and photos of the entire structure Make sure your photos aren't blurry or obscured. Use the comments field to help describe the damage and supplement your photos. Double-check your address as well as the location pin on the in-survey map. Don't submit reports of non-residential structures or outbuildings (barns, carports, fences, or cars). Don't submit damage reports for businesses. Don't submit multiple reports for the same residence. Don't put yourself in a dangerous situation in order to take photos or submit a report.



Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.

United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources (housing, food, etc.). Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.