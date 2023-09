CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Naples woman lost her life in a crash in Cass County last week.

Authorities said Karen Wommack was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge westbound on State Highway 77 when she crashed around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. Wommack reportedly drove outside of her lane and struck a disabled trailer on the shoulder of the road.

According to officials, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.