HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man from Webster Parish died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Haughton.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the crash on LA Hwy 157 north of LA Hwy 528 shortly after 7:00 p.m. Officials say 80-year-old Terry Roath was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima south on LA Hwy 157 when he left the road.

Roath crashed into an embankment and overturned, striking a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials say they do not suspect impairment to be a factor, but they will send routine toxicology samples for analysis. Investigators do not yet know why Roath left the road and are continuing to investigate the crash.