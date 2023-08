TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A high-speed crash Saturday claimed the life of a Talco man.

Authorities say around 7:30 p.m., Cleveland Ault traveling on County Road 1915 three miles east of Talco at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. His 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV rolled on its side, partially ejecting him.

Ault was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.