BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man succumbed to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon according to Louisiana State Police.

A news release from LSP identified 62-year-old Athalee Brown, Jr. as the driver seriously injured in the crash on Linton Cutoff Road just east of Louisiana Highway 162.

Investigators determined that Brown was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 eastbound on Linton Cutoff Road. For reasons yet to be determined his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Resulting in serious injuries.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was believed to be intoxicated.

On Monday, the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to LSP that Brown died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, October 22.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis, the crash is still being investigated by LSP.

State troopers remind motorists of the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. They have investigated 21 fatal crashes, which resulted in 21 deaths in 2023.