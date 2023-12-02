SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A delegation from Ukraine touring major Louisiana cities made a stop today in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce hosted the panel discussion. Many topics were touched on, including why religious freedom plays a part in the conflict.

According to Pavlo Unguryan a former member of the parliament, the evangelical movement of Ukraine has become the powerful Christian force in Europe and he says Russia is not happy about that. He describes it as a war of good versus evil and notes that Russia is the evil party in this war.

They touched on US aid to their country, insisting that it is a good thing for them as well as the American people. Davyd Arakhamia said, “Nintey two percent of the aid money in the US as orders to factories around the country. They create new jobs, they pay more taxes, more people get employed. So it’s a benefit.”

Roksolana Pidlasa a member of the parliament and chair of the budget committee informed the crowd that now is a good time to invest in Ukraine saying that one dollar invested would turn into three once the war is over and that same one dollar would turn into five one they become members of the European Union.

They also talked about children they say have been kidnapped by Russian, stating that officially they know of over two thousand seven hundred but believe the number to be much higher.

The delegation also spoke on refugees from their country here in the United States saying that there are parts of the country that are safe now and new technology in place warns people much faster of incoming drones and missile attacks. Davyd Arakamia said, “I encourage you guys to come back to Ukraine and help boost our economy and protect our country.”