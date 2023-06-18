SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in the Ark-La-Tex region impacted by Friday’s storm.

Damaging winds associated with the storm downed trees on roads and homes have led to power outages. According to SWEPCO, more than 179k homes do not have power.

Having accessibility to secure self-storage during the clean-up process benefits communities affected by natural disasters.

“As our neighbors begin to clean up their properties, we want to provide a safe place where they can store their things,” said Warren Iles, the U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana president. “We encourage anyone in need of a storage unit to give us a call and take advantage of our disaster relief program.”

U-Haul says the U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront

222 Lake St. Shreveport, LA 71101 (318) 963-8789

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hollywood

2205 Hollywood Shreveport, LA 71108 (318) 636-7135

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longview

410 W. Marshall Ave. Longview, TX 75601 (903) 757-3436

U-Haul Moving & Storage at State Line

5005 N. State Line Ave. Texarkana, TX 75503 (903) 832-5073

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.