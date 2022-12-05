AUSTIN (KXAN/KTAL) — Two East Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas, and Marshall and Jefferson both appear on the list.

The magazine says “History buffs will love to visit the town of Jefferson during the holiday season” and highlights Jefferson’s Candlelight Tour of Homes, where visitors can tour beautiful historic homes dating back to the 1800s that are lavishly decked out for the holidays while learning about their history.

“Women in lovely, hooped gowns and gentlemen in top hats and tails describe each home’s origins and finery,” according to the Visit Jefferson Texas.

Credit: Jefferson Texas Candlelight Tour of Homes

The magazine also urges visitors not to miss out on the Christmas Train, Christmas Parade, or the Enchanted Forest, where over 100 trees are twinkling with holiday lights.

Less than 20 minutes to the south is the other East Texas city on Trips to Discover’s list of Top 10 Christmas Towns is Marshall, where the Wonderland of Lights Extravaganza offers 21 days of holiday magic, starting with the lighting of the historic Harrison County Courthouse just before Thanksgiving.

“View over 10 million lights that illuminate the entire town of Marshall to truly get in the Christmas spirit,” the magazine says. “While in Marshall, also enjoy the Christmas parade, the Jingle Bell Run, an outdoor ice skating rink, and other holiday attractions and events hosted here.”

The Let it Snow Christmas Parade rolled on Saturday, but the Christmas Car Show is coming up next Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Outdoor Christmas Pop-Up Market on Main Street is set for Saturday, Dec. 17. Visitors can enjoy live music at Telegraph Friday and Saturday evenings.

Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, and College Station.