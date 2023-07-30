SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and a woman are both dead this evening after gunfire erupted in the Caddo Heights, South Highlands neighborhood.

SPD confirmed that shots were fired outside of a home and there are two deceased, one male and one female.

The initial 911 call was logged with dispatch on July 30 at 6:26 P.M., when a minimum of eight units rushed to the scene on Delaware Street near Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

A shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport has claimed the life of a man and a woman. Image: KTAL’s Tony Neal.

At least five medical units responded to the emergency.

SPD is still on the scene, where they are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.