SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday.

The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles.

The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.

A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.

In a statement, the USGS asserted, “As is the case elsewhere in the world, there is evidence that some central and eastern North America earthquakes have been triggered or caused by human activities that have altered the stress conditions in earth’s crust sufficiently to induce faulting.”

That includes activities such as the injection of fluid into the earth’s crust, extraction of fluid or gas, and removal of rock in mining or quarrying operations.

“In much of eastern and central North America, the number of earthquakes suspected of having been induced is much smaller than the number of natural earthquakes, but in some regions, such as the south-central states of the U.S., a significant majority of recent earthquakes are thought by many seismologists to have been human-induced.”

A stronger 3.2 quake took place just under 5 miles west-northwest of Blanchard two weeks later.

Local resident Greg Albert says he heard and felt the quake on April 1 when his dog awoke him. All three people in his home heard and felt the quake on April 16 from 3 miles away.

Some people report hearing earthquakes due to higher frequency primary waves, known as “P” waves before they feel the secondary waves’ arrival. The compressional waves can travel through any type of material and move at almost twice the speed of “S” waves. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, P waves do not weaken as quickly, so they retain higher frequencies.

Albert says he grew up in the area in the ’70s and ’80s, then returned in 2011. He says this activity is not normal for the region and is concerned the production of oil and gas is causing the increase in seismic activity.

