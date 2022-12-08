The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Police Department warned social media users on Thursday afternoon about a fake post asking the public to help identify a child victim of a hit and run.

The post has circulated in several iterations throughout social media circles in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The post shows two images. One of a little girl in a hospital bed, and a second photo showing a mangled bike tire with a caption that begs the public’s assistance in identifying the child.

TTPD took notice and took to their Facebook page to inform the public that the post was fake and there was no unidentified injured child in a local hospital. Police suggest anyone who sees the post should report the page and ignore the post.

“If you see this – or something similar – we suggest that you report the post to the page moderator or to Facebook directly so it can be removed,” TTPD via Facebook.

The website fullfact.org researched the origin of both photos and tracked the hospital photo to a post from Queensland, Australia, in March 2021. The second photo was traced back to 2014 and was taken near Sydney, Australia.