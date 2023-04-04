SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a quick blast of severe weather, many in Shreveport-Bossier found themselves with a costly and time-consuming mess.

“The storm came through and within just a few minutes, it went from heavy, heavy rain, and high winds to just catastrophe,” Shreveport resident Wayne Hall said.

A tree in the middle of the road at the corner of Maryland and Lawhon Streets made the intersection impassable and left some Highland residents without power.

“Some of these trees are hundreds of years old, and they just toppled, leaving this massive tree to fall,” Hall said.

The owner of Spartan Tree Service said heavy storms had increased his calls this season.

“Round 10 or 15, something in there. My phone has been ringing off the hook.” owner Seth Parker, said. “We’ve seen a lot this spring, as far as storms, when we get these straight-line winds that tear some things up and do what just happened to this job.”

The Shreveport Public Works Department also cut down some trees to prevent injuries from the fallen power lines and make streets passable.

In South Shreveport, a couple’s home was nearly destroyed after high winds caused a tree to crash into it on Dillingham Street no one was injured.

The American Red Cross said because of storms like last night’s they have more volunteers on the ground.

“Now we are looking at 42% more people being deployed to support tornadoes,” Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Shulze said.

“Try to get a hold of us and let us give you the training, and give you the stuff that you need, so you are prepared now before the storm. Help us help you,” Shulze said.