SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department rescued a man who became stuck in a tree while trimming limbs.

According to SFD, they responded to the rescue call at 1:15 p.m. on Friday requesting assistance for a man trapped high in a tree top in the 2900 block of Silver Pine Lane.

When the first unit arrived they saw an adult male 50 to 60 feet above ground. He explained that a large limb he was trimming broke and pinned him atop the tree.

Crews were able to safely get to the man’s location and remove the trapped man within 30 minutes.

The man sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. According to SFD, “safety precautions and protective equipment used by the tree trimmer possibly helped prevent further injury.”