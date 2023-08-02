BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An LSU Tiger returned to Bossier City where he was recognized for his role as a key member of an incredible championship season.

“I do hereby proclaim Tuesday, August the 1st, 2023, as Hayden Travinski day,” Mayor Tommy Chandler said.

LSU catcher and scholar-athlete Hayden Travinski is a graduate of Airline High School and the most recent recipient of the key to Bossier City.

Travinski was announced as the 2023 Carl Mikovich “Sportsperson of the Year”. He will join the ranks of Dak Prescott, Mikaylah Williams, and 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Alana Beard when he is formally honored with the award at the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in December.