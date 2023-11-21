SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a train Sunday in southeast Shreveport.

Officials said the crash happened on Norris Ferry Rd. around 1:35 p.m. The tracks pass over Norris Ferry Rd. between Bull Horn Rd. and Wildoak Dr., just north of Long Lake.

According to police, a woman in a newer model silver Audi attempted to cross the tracks when an oncoming train struck her car. When police arrived, they found her vehicle in the ditch to the east of the tracks. There were crossing arms at the location of the crash.

The train was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the crash or the name of the victim.