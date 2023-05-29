SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major crash on Hwy 71 Monday claimed the life of a Belcher man.

Officials say this was a single-vehicle accident causing one fatality. According to authorities, 51-year-old William Belk was driving a Black GMC pick-up truck when he crashed around 1:16 p.m.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says Belk was driving north through the 9100 block of Hwy 71 when he ran off the road. He reportedly left the roadway to the right, crossed over the highway and crashed into a ditch on the left side of the highway.

First responders performed CPR and Life Air Rescue arrived to transport Belk to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:00 p.m.

The LaDOTD map showed traffic in both the southbound and northbound lanes backing up as crews worked the scene.