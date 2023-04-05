MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tour For Life, a weeklong adoption event meant to find loving homes for animals across the country, is at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center this week.

Paws 4 Life has teamed up with North Shore Animal League America to bring ‘the world’s largest cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event’ to Marshall.

All animal adoptions at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center are 50% off April 4 through April 8, thanks to a sponsorship from Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall.

Nationally, 2023’s Tour For Life will feature weeklong events throughout March and April in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 66 cities/towns across 39 states, focusing on finding loving, responsible homes for the animals in their care.

For more information about Tour For Life 2023 and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit their website here.