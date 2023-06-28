SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The back-to-back storms have left dry leaves and limbs behind and the City of Shreveport says the storm debris may not be picked up for weeks.

With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, the Shreveport Fire Department says to take extreme caution while lighting up fireworks.

“Any fireworks that are on the ground or near structures at least 10 feet away from those structures and any fireworks that shoot up into the air just make sure you’re clear of any powerlines directly over where you’re going to discharge them,” Fire Prevention Officer, Jeffery Witte said.

With all the debris from the back-to-back storms, Witte suggested revelers, “Try to avoid those areas if you can, you know, find a good clean area in which to set them up.”

He also said to stay at least 10ft away from your home and before you dispose of the fireworks make sure you douse them with water.

“Have a bucket of water or water hose – with – or water source nearby to extinguish uh, any fireworks after they’ve been discharged or ones that don’t discharge,” Witte said.

A local firework shop suggests using a “punk” to avoid having an open flame.

“Another safety tip is we have light punks that we give and you can use that to light the fireworks and that way you’re not dealing with an open flame,” Holiday Fireworks manager, Amber Snider said.

SFD emphasizes the dangers of all fireworks.

“So if you can make a professional show that’s much better than having fireworks yourself. But if you do decide to buy and have fun with your family make sure you’re doing it in the safest manner possible,” Witte said.