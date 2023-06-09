SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ‘The TMM Project,’ which stands for The True Mission Matters Project, visited seven Shreve Memorial Library branch locations this week to showcase their musical and dance skills.

The dynamic new performing arts collective emerged from Acadiana, Louisiana, by captivating audiences and inspiring the youth.

The name of the summer-themed program is SAY W.H.A.T. NOW, an acronym for Working Hard All Together Now. This fun interactive program featured a live saxophonist, drums, step-dancing, & street dance.

The creator, Terrance Morgan, and his team which is comprised of two other musicians/dancers also spoke about the importance and positive impact of coming together to work hard to accomplish goals.

“We have some great people out here and we want them to experience the different collaborations we do with music and dance, and then also to incorporate the summer theme is which is all about working together, and we also work together with music and dance with the youth,” said Morgan.

Morgan and his team have several youth empowerment-themed shows. Check out all of those and their next tour stop on their website.