SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three firefighters suffered injuries while fighting a blaze that broke out in a Shreveport home Saturday.

Caddo Fire District 1 responded to the fire on the 6500 block of Sand Hill Avenue at 4:09 p.m. When units arrived three minutes later, they found the home fully involved in fire.

Officials say one firefighter was injured and treated on scene. Another two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries.

Three firefighters injured fighting large house fire (Caddo Fire District 1)

Signal 51 Group brought water to firefighters as they fought to put out the blaze.

The two-story home was destroyed in the fire. In a Facebook post Saturday, CFD 1 offered thoughts and prayers to the family that lost their home.

The Cooper’s daughter set up a GoFundMe for her parents and two brothers. She says that her family escaped safely but only have the clothes they were wearing at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.