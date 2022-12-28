MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Mansfield will once again distribute bottled water Thursday for those who remain without service due to breaks in their lines nearly a week after a deep freeze hit water systems hard heading into the holiday weekend.

According to Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, the city was able to secure another 10 pallets of water, for a total of 400 cases, through the De Soto Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue. Jones says only one case per household will be issued until all water is handed out. It will be the third distribution since a deep freeze moved into the region and caused widespread leaks and low-pressure issues last Friday afternoon.

Between water main breaks, widespread leaks, and people dripping their faucets in hopes of preventing burst pipes, water levels dropped too low to maintain water pressure. The city asked customers to conserve as much as possible.

Now that repairs to the water systems have been made, Jones said the elevated water level was above the minimum required operating capacity and gradually increasing, and water pressure had been restored to all customers on the city’s water system by Wednesday morning.

However, some customers are still discovering leaks that need repairs. Between cutting the water off for those customers until repairs can be made and turning it back on for those who have had their leaks fixed, city employees have been working day and night.

A boil advisory remains in effect until testing can be completed.