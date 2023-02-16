Baldwin vertical piano purchased and placed in the chapel at OBVAMC in Shreveport in the early 1970s (Image: Phillip Butterfield, OBVAMC Public Affairs)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Baldwin piano that comforted veterans in a tiny chapel at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will be destroyed if it does not receive a bid when it goes to auction one last time.

“It was one of the first pianos that (the chapel) had,” Edgar James Bottom, Inventory Management Specialist Supervisor at OBVAMC, said. “We tried to sell it on GSA, and it took no bids. I contacted several charitable organizations to see if they could use a piano and no takers.”

The public is getting one more chance to bid on this special Baldwin, thanks to a team of OBVAMC Inventory Management Specialists dedicated to the 3 R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Baldwin piano history

Baldwin pianos have been in production since 1891 when Dwight Hamilton Baldwin started manufacturing and selling “the best piano that could be built.” By 1913 the company was exporting pianos to 32 countries and had retail locations across the U.S.

In 1942, the U.S. War Production Board ended all piano manufacturing in the country. Baldwin began manufacturing wings, fuselage parts, and center sections for a training plane, a cargo plane, a fighter, a bomber, and a glider to help with the war effort.

The basis for the 41-ply piano pin block Baldwin still uses today is a result of lessons Baldwin learned from constructing WWII aircraft wings.

When piano production began again after WWII, Baldwin’s production numbers doubled that of its pre-war records, and by 1973 the company had sold its one-millionth vertical piano.

It was during this time period that a Baldwin vertical piano was purchased and placed in the chapel at OBVAMC in Shreveport.

VA & the 3 R’s

Edgar Bottom said OBVAMC has been actively recycling since well before he arrived at the facility in 2017. His job entails supervising Inventory Management Specialists and ensuring items from the facility that aren’t needed anymore are reduced, reused, or recycled.

“Every year we have quite a bit that comes through, whether it’s computers or equipment that couldn’t be repaired, so we recycle it with an R3-certified recycler,” said Bottom.

Edgar James Bottom, Inventory Management Specialist Supervisor at OBVAMC. (Image by Phillip Butterfield, OBBVAMC Public Affairs)

A United Nations report from January 2019 stated that the weight of all the commercial airliners ever made does not weigh as much as one year’s worth of our current electronic and electrical waste, or eWaste, which is valued at somewhere around $62.5 billion.

The eWaste, which often goes to landfills, is of value. According to the U.N. report, there is more than 100 times more gold in a ton of eWaste than in a ton of gold ore.

To recycle their outdated electronics, OBVAMC goes through a facility in Texarkana that takes the metals out of electronics and breaks down the remaining materials so they can be reused. VA hospitals nationwide are part of the reason 20% of eWaste is being formally recycled.

But the remaining 80% of eWaste is either thrown into landfills or is recycled in ways that may expose workers or the environment to toxins.

GSA Auctions

Back at OBVAMC in Shreveport, recycling isn’t the only way Bottom and his team manage the inventory of unwanted goods.

“If we don’t get rid of stuff through the electronics recycling program, it goes through the GSA website,” said Cortni Taylor Turner, an Air Force veteran and current Inventory Management Specialist at OBVAMC.

Like others on the team, she was upset when the piano from the chapel didn’t sell in the first two auctions.

“The idea was someone would see this nice piano and want to buy it and remove it, but that did not happen,” said Turner.

She wondered if part of the reason the piano didn’t sell was that some of the public isn’t aware they can bid on items being auctioned from OBVAMC.

“Anyone can make a GSA access account and potentially buy stuff from here once it has been properly sanitized,” said Turner.

The piano from the chapel at OBVAMC will go up for auction again soon, so if you’re interested in purchasing it and you don’t have an account, it might be a good idea to log on and get one.

OBVAMC Public Affairs Officer Phillip Butterfield told KTAL that sometimes you can even find vehicles, power tools, and all sorts of stuff being auctioned off on the website.

How do you find the GSA Auctions website?

For those interested in bidding on items on OBVAMC’s GSA auctions, Bottom says to visit the website and fill out a profile.

“One of the requirements is your social security card. Once they approve you, you’ll be able to bid on any of the auctions on the government website. It’s done by zip code, so anything in our zip code will say Overton Brooks or Barksdale,” the Marine Corps veteran said.

Bargain hunters, rejoice

There are real bargains to be found when items can’t be recycled and go to auction, too.

“We ended up selling a telehealth cart to someone for about a thousand dollars,” said Bottom. “(The bidder) cleaned it up and ended up selling it for about $60,000.”

Cortni Taylor Turner, an Air Force veteran and current Inventory Management Specialist at OBVAMC. (Image: Phillip Butterfield, OBVAMC Public Affairs)

He said if an item is going to auction, it’s researched and pictures are taken before it’s listed on GSAXcess. Once it’s listed, anyone with access to the website’s auction portal can bid. And once it’s purchased, they contact the buyer to set up a pickup date.

Bottom said it’s the buyer’s responsibility to provide transportation and any necessary paperwork required for the equipment to be picked up from the facility, and that every cent an OBVAMC auction raises above $500 goes straight back to the hospital.

When staff at KTAL took a quick scan of the website, we found it items being auctioned across the nation include a Dewalt chop saw, air compressors, a sandblaster, John Deere Gators, a 20-Ton Floor Jack, floor scrubbers and polishers, snowmobiles, cameras, projectors, travel trailers, manufactured housing and more.

Turner and Bottom said there’s always something from OBVAMC and other nearby government sites up for auction, and sometimes items can be unusual—like a big-truck car wash that he remembers seeing on the website.

Last year, the local team recycled 800 items worth a total of around $600,000. In the current fiscal year, which is barely underway, they have already recycled about 17,000 lbs. worth of inventory from OBVAMC.

“It’s nice to see how stuff we can’t use leaves here, or gets refurbished and sold, or gets scrapped for parts, so people aren’t just throwing away something that isn’t functional. It reduces the amount of waste that’s out there in the world,” said Turner.