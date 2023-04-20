SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Guns are the leading cause of death for children across the nation, but an even more disturbing trend is that kids are more frequently behind the trigger. Children in Shreveport are shot at an alarmingly high rate when compared to the national average.

The following examples of teen gun violence will not be easy to read, but it’s essential to understand the serious issue happening in our region. These cases are, but a few of the articles published on ktalnews.com that document kids implicated in gun violence.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced no less than six teens who will either face trial as adults or have already been convicted as adults in 2023.

An estimated ten million children in the United States live in households with at least one unlocked and/or loaded firearm.

In Shreveport, the statistics on gun crime can easily cause desensitization or sensationalism depending on who you ask. Citizens can see gun violence headlines as depressing and feel either numb with grief, depressed in hopelessness, filled with retaliatory rage, or sunken into a state of denial that causes them to look the other way.

It’s easier to say a particular neighborhood is dangerous and it’s best avoided, than to understand that kids are being killed and the contributing factors.

The population in Louisiana, according to the 2020 census, was 4,627,098. The population in Shreveport was 184,021 which is about 4% of the state’s population.

9,199 guns were recovered and traced in the state of Louisiana in 2021, Shreveport accounted for 15% of crime guns recovered.

The youth gun violence blame game

Most citizens agree that something must be done to engage our youth and solve the problem of youth gun violence. It is easy to look at police, teachers, lawmakers and even parents and say solve that problem, or that’s your problem.

The solution is not that simple; and will require all hands on deck.

Many Americans see the problem of gun violence and arm themselves with more guns as a means of self protection. However, a study by the Harvard University School of Public Health suggests that the more guns people have access to increases the risk of homicide.

In Louisiana, 74% of the children who die of gun-related injuries are victims of homicide.

Of those that represent “urban” areas 83% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans want assault-style weapons banned, so why is it so hard to pass gun reform legislation?

A Pew Research study from April 2021 found that seven out of ten Americans do not own guns. Poll participants stated they were more worried about gun violence than coronavirus, racism, unemployment, climate change and many other “hot button” political topics.

The bottom line is children are being killed, or committing suicide, or killing others with guns they cannot legally buy.

Those guns come from somewhere.

12,000 youth committed robbery in 2020, with an additional 15,130 committing burglary. More than 19,000 kids were arrested for aggravated assault, and 11,000+ stole cars. 23,000+ juveniles committed vandalism. 24,700 American kids were arrested for disorderly conduct. 32,000 kids were arrested for violent crimes.

When we consider that gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death in our children throughout our nation but also in this area code – we should also consider what can be done to end the cycle of violence.