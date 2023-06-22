SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After the storm, many residents were without power and forced to seek shelter at MorningStar Baptist Church.

Joshua Reisdorph, his wife, and his child recently lost power after the storm and were forced to seek shelter as the heat became unbearable for them.

“After three days, she said, ‘I can’t take it anymore we gotta go somewhere to get some help.’ It was one of the hardest things for her (his wife) to do, but I told her you know what, we’ve got to do what we have to do to make sure we’re all safe,” displaced resident, Joshua Reisdorph said.

Deacon Rufus Thomas said the people staying at the shelter have had their mental health affected ‘tremendously’ after being forced to leave their homes and they are doing whatever they can to help the community.

“Our pastor has an eye on the community and we’re so community-based its a blessing to us so we can have a facility such as this to offer the service to the public and to the community when it’s need[ed],” says Deacon Rufus of the MorningStar Baptist Church.

Laura Baxter, Director of the Institute for Childhood Resilience, says, the loss of electricity has a cascading effect for many people.

“This increases that sense of isolation and helplessness. it just highlights the importance of neighbors helping neighbors in times like this,” said Laura Baxter.

Red Cross Disaster Relief were providing water and mental health relief for the displaced too.

“In times of disaster, when there’s so much uncertainty going on that, that causes a lot of stress and that causes a lot of anxiety for people and it’s very important to take care of yourself,” says Executive Director of Red Cross North Louisiana Chapter, Karen McCoy.