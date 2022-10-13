SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) — There are over 85,000 people dealing with Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease in Northwest Louisiana. While there is still no cure for the disease, a local nonprofit organization is working to support those caring for Alzheimer’s patients.

Paulette Freeman is the Executive Director of The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. Often, Alzheimer’s can be referred to as the family disease.

“A lot of times the families don’t have anywhere to turn to. There’s not an instruction manual that they can go to or even that the doctor can give them. But now, they have us as a resource center, “said Freeman.

The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center offers support to all nine Northwest Louisiana Parishes.

“It’s a 36-hour day taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s and it’s also a long goodbye because the disease can last for a long time, “said Freeman.

As Alzheimer’s patients’ memories fade, they lose motor skills. The center offers many free resources like memory tests.

“So even if you’re not diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, you think you have a memory problem, we can do memory screenings on you, “said Freeman.

A big portion of this organization is to raise awareness.

Services provided include:

Caregiver support groups

Monthly educational workshops

Activities for Caregivers and individuals with Dementia program

Art Program

Educational Materials

Community Forums

Lending Library

“It’s important for caregivers to come to these support groups so they can see that they’re not alone going through this journey. That they have others with them that could give advice. That’s a no-judgment zone and it really helps their mental health when caregivers attend the support group, “said Freeman.

The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is hosting the second annual A Positive Approach to Alzheimer’s Conference on November 4. You can get your tickets by visiting their website.