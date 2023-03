SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation is reporting that traffic on the Texas St. Bridge is restored after police resolved an emergency call.

Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies and Shreveport police temporarily blocked off the area while they were on the scene. Dispatch records show law enforcement was called to the scene around 2:48 p.m.

Traffic on the bridge was restored almost an hour later.